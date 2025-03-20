Open Menu

IESCO Issues 3-day Power Suspension Programme

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued 3-day power suspension programme for Friday, Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended on (Friday) 21st March 2025, from 07:00 AM to 05:00 PM, Attock Circle, Khanda, Gagan Feeders, On (Saturday) 22nd March 2025, from 07:00 AM to 11:00 PM, Rawalpindi City Circle, Chakra, Saham, Range Road, Modern Flour Mill, Mallatabad, KTM, Peshawar Road, Quaid-e-Azam Hospital Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Kallar City, Dobaran Feeders, From 07:00 AM to 05:00 PM, Attock Circle, Dil Jabi, Microwave, Maritime, Gul Muhammad, Khanda, Gagan Feeders.

On (Sunday) 23rd March 2025, 07:00 AM to 11:00 PM, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, RCCI-I, III & IV Feeders and surrounding areas will remain closed.

IESCO management apologizes to its esteemed customers for the power outage.

