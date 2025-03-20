IESCO Issues 3-day Power Suspension Programme
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued 3-day power suspension programme for Friday, Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.
According to IESCO spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended on (Friday) 21st March 2025, from 07:00 AM to 05:00 PM, Attock Circle, Khanda, Gagan Feeders, On (Saturday) 22nd March 2025, from 07:00 AM to 11:00 PM, Rawalpindi City Circle, Chakra, Saham, Range Road, Modern Flour Mill, Mallatabad, KTM, Peshawar Road, Quaid-e-Azam Hospital Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Kallar City, Dobaran Feeders, From 07:00 AM to 05:00 PM, Attock Circle, Dil Jabi, Microwave, Maritime, Gul Muhammad, Khanda, Gagan Feeders.
On (Sunday) 23rd March 2025, 07:00 AM to 11:00 PM, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, RCCI-I, III & IV Feeders and surrounding areas will remain closed.
IESCO management apologizes to its esteemed customers for the power outage.
Recent Stories
DP World’s deep-water port project in Congo moves forward
ENOC Group, RTA collaborate to use green hydrogen in mobility
Israeli forces continue aggression on Jenin, Tulkarm
Al Jalila Foundation launches Ramadan campaign to support 'Child Fund'
Sharjah's EPAA participates in global educational conference on zoos, aquariums ..
Abu Dhabi Police warn against Ramadan scams on social media
UAE marks International Day of Happiness
UAE President holds phone call with Emir of Kuwait
Ramadan in Sharjah fusion of culture, traditions, unique events
Sharjah Islamic Bank, Environment and Protected Areas Authority to promote susta ..
Abu Dhabi Housing Authority begins handover of Al Saad residential project
Sharjah hosts women ambassadors for high-level Ramadan gathering
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Karachi Commissioner reviews steps to prevent overcharging by intercity bus operators on Eid17 minutes ago
-
24,000 jobs created under PITB Tech Incubation Wing17 minutes ago
-
DC orders crackdown on illegal LPG decanting, encroachments in Bahawalpur17 minutes ago
-
DGSE hosts ‘Special Abilities & Spring Plantation Drive’17 minutes ago
-
Use of shoppers less than 75 microns banned17 minutes ago
-
Laptops distributed among 22 position holders of STEAM competitions17 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM, Australian HC discuss bilateral cooperation17 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues 3-day power suspension programme26 minutes ago
-
SCCI chief welcomes opening of Torkham border for trade27 minutes ago
-
CEO Health reviews vaccination status27 minutes ago
-
Commissioner opens plantation drive in Lal Suhanra Park27 minutes ago
-
Pakistani PhD student selected for 74th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting in Germany27 minutes ago