IESCO issues 3-day power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued three-day power suspension programme for Friday, Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Friday from 07:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Rawalpindi City Circle, Gawalmandi, Jinnah Road, Mohanpura Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Kallar City, Doberan Feeders, from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, New Chuah Feeder.

On Saturday from 07:00 AM to 11:00 PM, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Kallar City, Doberan Feeders, On Sunday from 07:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, RCCI-I, III & IV Feeders, from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, New Chuah Feeder and surrounding areas.