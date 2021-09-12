IESCO issues a power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday issued a power suspension programme for Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. F-11/2, Moort Feeders and surrounding areas.