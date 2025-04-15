IESCO issues notice to defaulters to clear outstanding dues of Rs 22,223 mln

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Electric Supply Company IESCO has issued notices to government and semi-government defaulters for payment of electricity dues which jumped to Rs 22,223.0 million.

According to the information provided by IESCO Commercial Directorate, outstanding dues against Defense (MES) stood at Rs 6659 million, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Rs 5937 million, CDA (Pak Secretariat) Rs 1347 million, CDA (Cabinet Secretariat) Rs 154 million, CDA (PM Secretariat) Rs 217 million, CDA (Chairman Senate) Rs 88 million, Cantt board Chaklala Rs 2063 million, WASA Rs 1877 million, Hospital under Federal Government Rs 489 million, Federal Police Rs 387 million, Cantt Board Rawalpindi Rs 314 million, Ministry of Railways Rs 303 million, TMA Rawal Town Rs 266 million, Ministry of Interior Rs 244 million, PWD Rs 233 million, Punjab Health and Welfare Department Rs 195 million, Punjab Police Rs 186 million, TMA Murree Rs 180 million, Parliament Lodges Rs 127 million, Punjab Jail and Convict Settlement Rs 99 million, Ministry of education Rs 76 million, Ministry of Health Rs 73 million, District and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Rawalpindi Rs 67 million, District and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Attock Rs 63 million, TMA Hassan Abdal Rs 63 million, Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Rs 63 million, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Rs 63 million, FWO Rs 61 million, GM Hydel Rs 49 million, TMA Attock Rs 46 million, Cantt Board Attock Rs 34 million, FIA Rs 33 million, TMA PD Khan Rs 33 million, District Government Rawalpindi Rs 28 million, Health District Government Rawalpindi Rs 28 million, TMA Jhelum Rs 27 million, Ministry of Hajj and Auqaf 27 Rs million, while Health District Government Jhelum Rs 24 million.

Chief Executive IESCO Muhammad Naeem Jan issued instructions to all operation circle in-charges to ensure the recovery of dues from government and semi-government institutions and to meet the heads of institutions in this regard.

He said that for further information and guidance, IESCO Customer Services Director can be contacted on the phone number 051.9252906.