IESCO Issues Power Shut Down Programme
Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2024 | 08:06 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.
According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period From 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Rawalpindi City Circle, National Market Feeder, From 08:00 am to 05:00 pm, GSO Circle, Nimbal, Tatta Pani, Sehansa, City-II, Fatehpur, Cheruhi, City-I, Nar, Khoi Ratta feeders and surrounding areas.
