IESCO issues power shutdown programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 06:00 AM To 10:00 AM, Islamabad Circle, T&T, Anguri, Treat, Bari Imam, Comsat, Chatta Bakhtawar, Park Enclose, Kandrajgaan, Tramri, ISI, Rahara, PHA.

II&I, Kurry Road, CM Pak Zong, Isolation Hospital, Athal, Shahpur, T&T, Bhara Kahu-I&II, NIH, Golf City, I-11/1, I-11/3, Metro, PHA-II, I-10/1 Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Ameer Hamza Colony, Madina Colony, Noon, E-Block, Badhana Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Jail Park-I, Mehboob Shaheed, Park View, Pindi Board, Jail Park, Car Chowk, Qureshiabad, Garja-I, Hayal, Gulistan Fatima, Ranyal, Murat Feeders, Attock Circle, NASTP, Qaziabad, Colonel Sher Khan, Wahadat Colony, Kohsar Colony, Kala Khan Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Sarkal, Chakral, Ahdi, Dhoda Feeders, from 05:00 AM to 10:00 AM, GSO Circle, Pindi Point, Barian, Public Health, Gharial, PAF, Upper Topa, Laura, Patriata, Company Bagh, Cecil Roaster, Laura-II, MCM, TDCP, Kohala, Sunny Bank, Kaldana, PC, Dhirkot, Chamankot, Ringla, Dana Express, Dhalla, Sohawa Minhasa, Nimble, Birut Kazmi, Dhirkot-II, DESTO, PAECE, Shah Deara feeders and surrounding areas.