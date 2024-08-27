IESCO Issues Power Shutdown Programme
Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2024 | 08:19 PM
Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work
According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 06:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Islamabad Circle, F-11/4 Feeder, Rawalpindi City Circle, Officer Colony, Tench Bhatta, Nust Road, SM Din, E-Block, FOECHS Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Zeta-I, Zaraj.
I & II, IST, Dhok Awan, Mohra Nagyal, NPF-I, Major Riaz, Lala Zar, Lalkarti Feeders, Attock Circle, Shakurdara, Kashif Gul, New City Block A, New City Block G, Nawazis shaheed, Kohsar Colony, Kala Khan Feeders, Jhelum Circle, City Gujar Khan, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Express Mangala, Madu Kals Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Mugla, Dhalar, Dhoda, Toba, Ahmedabad, Rawal feeders, from 08:00 am to 12:00 Noon, Islamabad Circle, PC, TDCP, MCM, Gharial, Kohala, Sunny Bank feeders and surrounding areas.
