IESCO Issues Power Shutdown Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2024 | 10:20 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 06:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Islamabad Circle, I-10/1, I-10/ 2, New Exchange Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Commercial Centre, SM Deen, Nust Road Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, New Kalyam, Old Kalyam,Jatha Hathial, Basali, Industrial, Bhall, Ghumti, Jarar Camp, Doctor Town, Morgah, Park View, Foji Foundation, Mahabob Shaheed, Mohara Ngyal, Walayat Complex, X-Layer, AOWHS, Qureshiabad, Garja-I, Ranyal, Zeta-I, Humayun-I feeders, Jhelum Circle, Kulia, Bhai Khan, Matwa, Karoli, Ward No.

8, Scheme-1, Kountrilla, Galiana, Colonel Muhammad Akram feeders, Chakwal Circle, Dhoda feeder and surrounding areas.

