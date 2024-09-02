IESCO Issues Power Shutdown Programme
Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2024 | 07:14 PM
Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work
According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 06:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Islamabad Circle, Alipur, Upper Topa, Patriata, TDCP, Mangyal Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Khurram Colony, Bajnyal, Bhadana Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, New Kalam , Old Kaliam, Jhata Hatial, Bisali, Industrial, Bhal, Gumti, Jarrar Camp Feeders, Attock Circle, Pind Pran, Valley, Gulshan Sehat, Sangjani, Shahullah Dutta, Paswal, NASTP, GBHP Colony, Qaziabad Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Dhoda Feeder, GSO Circle from 10:00 AM to 03:00 PM, Dhirkot, Chamankot, Ringla, Dana Express, Dhila, Manhasa Suhawah, Nimbal, Birut Kazmi, Ghaziabad, Gujjar Kohala Feeders and surrounding areas.
