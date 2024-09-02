Open Menu

IESCO Issues Power Shutdown Programme

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2024 | 07:14 PM

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 06:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Islamabad Circle, Alipur, Upper Topa, Patriata, TDCP, Mangyal Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Khurram Colony, Bajnyal, Bhadana Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, New Kalam , Old Kaliam, Jhata Hatial, Bisali, Industrial, Bhal, Gumti, Jarrar Camp Feeders, Attock Circle, Pind Pran, Valley, Gulshan Sehat, Sangjani, Shahullah Dutta, Paswal, NASTP, GBHP Colony, Qaziabad Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Dhoda Feeder, GSO Circle from 10:00 AM to 03:00 PM, Dhirkot, Chamankot, Ringla, Dana Express, Dhila, Manhasa Suhawah, Nimbal, Birut Kazmi, Ghaziabad, Gujjar Kohala Feeders and surrounding areas.

Related Topics

Islamabad Ghaziabad Rawalpindi Circle Chakwal Attock Alipur Gulshan From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Denmark wants to invest in Pakistan's mining indus ..

Denmark wants to invest in Pakistan's mining industry

2 minutes ago
 DPM Dar highlights role of education in shaping co ..

DPM Dar highlights role of education in shaping country’s future

2 minutes ago
 Seminar titled "Protection from Harassment "held ..

Seminar titled "Protection from Harassment "held at SBBU

2 minutes ago
 Floods damage various crops, cause Rs86.86bn loss ..

Floods damage various crops, cause Rs86.86bn loss to Sindh: Mohammed Bux Mahar

2 minutes ago
 Pak team to feature in World Youth Scrabble C'ship

Pak team to feature in World Youth Scrabble C'ship

5 minutes ago
 Buraidah Dates Carnival blends heritage, entertain ..

Buraidah Dates Carnival blends heritage, entertainment

21 minutes ago
CDA P3A to collaborate for sustainable projects in ..

CDA P3A to collaborate for sustainable projects in Islamabad

21 minutes ago
 Free mobile veterinary campuses set up in Jhal Mag ..

Free mobile veterinary campuses set up in Jhal Magsi

21 minutes ago
 Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Eng. S ..

Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser of transport vi ..

23 minutes ago
 New sewer line to be laid after approval of Rs.12 ..

New sewer line to be laid after approval of Rs.12 billion: DC

23 minutes ago
 Father, son injured in Leopard attack

Father, son injured in Leopard attack

23 minutes ago
 FESCO resolves 1184 complaints in one day

FESCO resolves 1184 complaints in one day

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan