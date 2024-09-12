IESCO issues power shutdown programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Rawalpindi City Circle, Sarafa Bazar, City, Fawara Chowk, DHQ, Iqbal Road-II, Liaqat Bagh, Muislam Town, G-15 Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Bahi Khan, Kalya, Pind Matta Khan Feeders and surrounding areas.