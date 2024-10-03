IESCO Issues Power Shutdown Programme
Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2024 | 07:41 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.
According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Islamabad Circle, Industrial-I, New PTN, Modern Steel Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Rahmatabad-II Feeder, Rawalpindi City Circle, Farooq Azam Road, P&T Wini, Ahsanabad feeders and surrounding areas.
