Open Menu

IESCO Issues Power Shutdown Programme

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2024 | 07:41 PM

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Islamabad Circle, Industrial-I, New PTN, Modern Steel Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Rahmatabad-II Feeder, Rawalpindi City Circle, Farooq Azam Road, P&T Wini, Ahsanabad feeders and surrounding areas.

Related Topics

Islamabad Road Rawalpindi Circle From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

SC nullifies decision on interpretation of Article ..

SC nullifies decision on interpretation of Article 63-A

9 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 171,000 cusecs water

IRSA releases 171,000 cusecs water

4 minutes ago
 Gilani highlights literature's role in capturing h ..

Gilani highlights literature's role in capturing history, inspiring change

4 minutes ago
 Mehfil-e-Milad held

Mehfil-e-Milad held

4 minutes ago
 Kirsten K. Hawkins' led delegation visits National ..

Kirsten K. Hawkins' led delegation visits National Cricket Academy

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique ann ..

4 minutes ago
Mehfil-e-Milad held at LDA office

Mehfil-e-Milad held at LDA office

49 minutes ago
 Pakistan to host Cross Country Athletics C'ship

Pakistan to host Cross Country Athletics C'ship

49 minutes ago
 Tareen wows quality education provision in south P ..

Tareen wows quality education provision in south Punjab

53 minutes ago
 Naval Chief inaugurates Bahria University College ..

Naval Chief inaugurates Bahria University College of Medicine

53 minutes ago
 Lebanon state media says new Israeli strikes hit s ..

Lebanon state media says new Israeli strikes hit south Beirut

57 minutes ago
 5 Dead, several injured in accident

5 Dead, several injured in accident

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan