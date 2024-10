IESCO issues power shutdown programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Lohi Bhir Feeder, Rawalpindi City Circle, Shams Colony, Muslimabad Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Rahmatabad. II Feeder Power supply temporarily suspended due to installation of AMI meters. Due to system maintenance / development works, From 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Athal, Shahpur, Treet, T&T, B.

Khu-I&II, NIH, Galf City, Mangial Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Ameer Hamza, Madina Colony, Officer Colony, Lakho Road, Dhok Hasu, Pirwadahi Quaidabad, Muslimabad, Gulzar Shaheed, Ahsanabad, Industrial, Rajahabad, Bagh Sardaran Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Mehboob Shaheed, Park View, Pindi board, Jail Park, car Chowk, Fuji Foundation, Morgah Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Ajmal Shaheed, F-7 Kachhari, Abbaspura Feeders, GSO Circle, Industrial-II, I-8/4, A-Block, Service Road, WASA, Khurram Colony, Jinah Camp, Kurry Road, Hamza Camp Feeders, On 09:00 AM To 12:00 PM, Nawababad, Wadhat Colony Feeders, From 11:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Jalala, Bahlot, Ghazi Kohli, Kohsar Colony, Bin Bola Feeders, From 06:30 AM to 18:30 PM, Qasba village, Khanpur, Bhagnagar, Shakreela Feeders and surrounding areas.