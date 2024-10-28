Open Menu

IESCO Issues Power Shutdown Programme

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2024 | 11:22 PM

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Rawalpindi City Circle, Golra, Ali Market Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Bostan Road, Rahmatabad-II feeders temporarily suspended due to installation of AMI meters. Due to maintenance / development works and up-gradation, from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Athal, Shahpur, Treat, T&T, Bhara Kahu.

I&II, NIH, Golf City, Mengyal, H-8/2, NECOP, I-8/2 Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Radio Pak Feeder, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Major Riaz, Lalazar, Jhawara, Lalkarti, New Kaliam, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhata Hatial, Bisali, Pind Jatla , Lab.I & II, Industrial, Reliance Weaving Mill, Bhal, Jarrar Camp Feeders, Attock Circle, Dhirak, Jhang Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Millat Chowk, Peera Fatial Feeders, Jhelum Circle, M Riaz Shaheed, Mangala Express, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Khokhran, Dinah-III Rohtas, Chamala Feeders, GSO Circle, Gulberg-5, 7, 9 & 8, Residency-17, RIU, OPF Feeders, from 08:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Nilore Feeder and surrounding areas.

Related Topics

Islamabad Martyrs Shaheed Road Jhang Rawalpindi Circle Chakwal Jhelum Attock Shahpur Market From Reliance Weaving Mills Limited Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its ..

PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its four-year performance

2 minutes ago
 CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad

CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad

3 minutes ago
 Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched

Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for re ..

Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stabili ..

3 minutes ago
 SACM Hamayun visits District Jail Abbottabad

SACM Hamayun visits District Jail Abbottabad

3 minutes ago
 IGP meets police officials, their families, issues ..

IGP meets police officials, their families, issues relief orders

47 minutes ago
Constitutional amendments are parliament’s exclu ..

Constitutional amendments are parliament’s exclusive domain: Barrister Aqeel

56 minutes ago
 JUI-F’s Majlis-e-Shura meeting summoned on Satur ..

JUI-F’s Majlis-e-Shura meeting summoned on Saturday for in-depth review of pol ..

56 minutes ago
 PA pays rich tributes to Pakistan armed forces

PA pays rich tributes to Pakistan armed forces

56 minutes ago
 Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for re ..

Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stabili ..

1 hour ago
 No let-up in Israeli military attacks in Gaza, sit ..

No let-up in Israeli military attacks in Gaza, situation only getting worse: UN

1 hour ago
 Hungary's Orban in Georgia after disputed election ..

Hungary's Orban in Georgia after disputed elections: broadcaster

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan