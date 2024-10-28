IESCO issues power shutdown programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Rawalpindi City Circle, Golra, Ali Market Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Bostan Road, Rahmatabad-II feeders temporarily suspended due to installation of AMI meters. Due to maintenance / development works and up-gradation, from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Athal, Shahpur, Treat, T&T, Bhara Kahu.

I&II, NIH, Golf City, Mengyal, H-8/2, NECOP, I-8/2 Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Radio Pak Feeder, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Major Riaz, Lalazar, Jhawara, Lalkarti, New Kaliam, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhata Hatial, Bisali, Pind Jatla , Lab.I & II, Industrial, Reliance Weaving Mill, Bhal, Jarrar Camp Feeders, Attock Circle, Dhirak, Jhang Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Millat Chowk, Peera Fatial Feeders, Jhelum Circle, M Riaz Shaheed, Mangala Express, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Khokhran, Dinah-III Rohtas, Chamala Feeders, GSO Circle, Gulberg-5, 7, 9 & 8, Residency-17, RIU, OPF Feeders, from 08:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Nilore Feeder and surrounding areas.