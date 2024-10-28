IESCO Issues Power Shutdown Programme
Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2024 | 11:22 PM
Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.
According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Rawalpindi City Circle, Golra, Ali Market Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Bostan Road, Rahmatabad-II feeders temporarily suspended due to installation of AMI meters. Due to maintenance / development works and up-gradation, from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Athal, Shahpur, Treat, T&T, Bhara Kahu.
I&II, NIH, Golf City, Mengyal, H-8/2, NECOP, I-8/2 Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Radio Pak Feeder, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Major Riaz, Lalazar, Jhawara, Lalkarti, New Kaliam, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhata Hatial, Bisali, Pind Jatla , Lab.I & II, Industrial, Reliance Weaving Mill, Bhal, Jarrar Camp Feeders, Attock Circle, Dhirak, Jhang Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Millat Chowk, Peera Fatial Feeders, Jhelum Circle, M Riaz Shaheed, Mangala Express, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Khokhran, Dinah-III Rohtas, Chamala Feeders, GSO Circle, Gulberg-5, 7, 9 & 8, Residency-17, RIU, OPF Feeders, from 08:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Nilore Feeder and surrounding areas.
Recent Stories
PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its four-year performance
CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad
Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched
Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stabili ..
SACM Hamayun visits District Jail Abbottabad
IGP meets police officials, their families, issues relief orders
Constitutional amendments are parliament’s exclusive domain: Barrister Aqeel
JUI-F’s Majlis-e-Shura meeting summoned on Saturday for in-depth review of pol ..
PA pays rich tributes to Pakistan armed forces
Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stabili ..
No let-up in Israeli military attacks in Gaza, situation only getting worse: UN
Hungary's Orban in Georgia after disputed elections: broadcaster
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its four-year performance2 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad3 minutes ago
-
Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stability: Law Minister3 minutes ago
-
SACM Hamayun visits District Jail Abbottabad3 minutes ago
-
IGP meets police officials, their families, issues relief orders47 minutes ago
-
Constitutional amendments are parliament’s exclusive domain: Barrister Aqeel56 minutes ago
-
JUI-F’s Majlis-e-Shura meeting summoned on Saturday for in-depth review of political affairs56 minutes ago
-
PA pays rich tributes to Pakistan armed forces56 minutes ago
-
Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stability: Federal Minister ..1 hour ago
-
Teams going every house to administer anti-polio drops to children: AC1 hour ago
-
IGP takes notice of two persons' killing in Raiwind1 hour ago