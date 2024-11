IESCO issues power shutdown programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Tramri, Lahtara Road, Rahara, Kundrajgaan, Chatta Bakhtawar, Bhara Kho. I&II, Athal, Shahpur, I-8/2&3, H-8, NPCC-I, Shifa International, ISI, Tamir, Pandori, Khanna East, Foreign Office, NTC, ETBP, G-5, Scheme II, Rest House, Hospital, CDA Flats, Pak Chahna, F-8, EOBI, Carriage Factory, Belarod, Peer Mehr Ali Shah, NIH, AQ Khan, Sunny Bank, Cecil, Nimble, Kotli Sattian, Peer Suhawah Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, G-15/1, Pirwadhai, Murree Bruri, MES, Dhok Farman Ali, Madina Colony, Lakho Road, Kayani Road, Khanna-II, E-Block, Kurry Road, Jinnah Camp, Airport, Farooq Azam, Gulzar Quaid, 4th Road, Tamsamaabad, Arya Mohalla, Major Masood, Sarafa Bazar, Jinnah Road, Pirwadhai, Amin Town, Eidgah, Kayani Road, Medina Colony, Captain Amir Shaheed, G-15/1, Lakho Road, Mohanpura Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Mehboob Shaheed, Park View, Pindi Board, Jail Park, Fuji Foundation, Morgah, Car Chowk, Mohra Nagyal, Shahpur, Adiala, Dhok Noor, Zaraj.I & II, Zeta-.I, IST, Dhok Awan, Mohra Nagyal, Major Riaz, Lala Zar, Jhawara, Shah Jeevan, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Dhamiyal-I, Lalkarti, UC Lakhan, Gulshan Saeed, Cantt, Qasim Base, Mal Road, Dhok Farman Ali, Jail Park, Kot Jabi, PAF, FECHS, RCCI Express, Murree Burori, MES, Morgah, Major Riaz, Kalyal, Ranyal, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Chongi No-22, Rajar, Japan Road, Kahota City-II, Kallar City, Ghazin Khan, Sagari, Mandra, Kaliam, Bengali, Nishan Hyder Feeders, Attock Circle, Taxila, HMC Road, Jalala, Mushtaq Hussain, Nawaz Shaheed, Sher Shah Suri, Wahadat Colony, Kohsar Colony, Shahia, Rashid Minhas, AWC Housing, Munirabad, Hussainabad, Burhan, Gulshan Sehat, (E-18), D-18, D-17, Hameed, Mansar, Kashmir Rural, Ghorghashti, Fowara Chowk, Shadi Khan, Sarka, Air University, Neeka Kalan, Muslim Town, Azeem Shaheed, Bahtar, Pind Sultani, Galial, Dharnal, Fateh Jang, Laniwala, Amanpur, Jhang Feeders, Jhelum Circle, F-7 Kachhari, Langarpur, Bolani, Sarai Alamgir, Mohalla Shaheedan, F-8 Civil Line, Pakhwal, Mangala Cantt, Gadari, Hasnot, Khai Kalia, Colonel Mohammad Akram, Gujjar Khan, Scheme.

I, Main Bazar, Suhawah Kachhari, Chhapar Sharif, Baba Shaheed, Shah Safir, Kursal, Kangar Thatti, Islampura Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Sarpak, Tharpal, Millat Chowk, Mureed, Khairpur, Islamia Chowk, Daulatala, Dhadyal Rural, Dhoda, Sarkal, Bisharat, Rawal, Katas, Jalalpur, Pipli, Dharnal, Sukhu, Tallagung City, Akwal, Bilalabad, Daroot, Mayal, Wanhar Feeders, GSO Circle, From 07:00 AM to 06:00 PM, 132KV Dhadial-Gulpur transmission line 30 to 40 megawatts load management can be done if required. From 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Foreign Office, NTC, ETBP, G-5, Pandorian, Shahzad Town, Scheme 2, Pak Chahna Centre, Rest House, Hospital, CDA, G-6 , ISI, Jail Park, Kot Jabi, PAF, 502 Workshop, Gulzar Quaid, Murree Brewery, MES, Tamasmabad Feeders and surrounding areas.