IESCO issues power suspension notice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Orchard Scheme, CDA Pump, Melody, Saudi Embassy, Satara Market, Burma, Azad Shaheed, Chara, Coral, Al Mustafa Tower, G-9/3, I -8/4, FHS, PHA2, G-14/4, NPF2, T&T, Company Bagh, Kohala, Pearl Continental, Kotli Sattian, Balawara, Shahdara, Capital Steel, New PTN, Potohar Steel, Katarian Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Misrial Road, Askari XI-, Race Course, Iqbal Town, Subhan Shaheed, Westridge, Raja Abad, Golra, Dhok Chowdhury, New Race Course, Charing Cross Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Shigan, Adiala Jail, Shahpur, Khasala Feeders, Attock Circle, Jalala, Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Abbaspura, F-13 Garmala, Langarpur, Mandi Bhalwal, Sarai Alamgir, F-8 Civil Line, Jakar, City Housing, Dinah 3 Rohtas, Chamala, Madu Kalas, Hasnot, Chatala, New Sanghui, Dinah 4-City, Matwa, Ghori Dhamek, Mal Awan, Dora Budhal, Kangar Thatthi Feeders, Chakwal Circle Madina Town Feeders and surrounding areas.