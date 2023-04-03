UrduPoint.com

IESCO Issues Power Suspension Notice

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension program for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to an IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07 a.m. to 11 a.m., Islamabad Circle, Sohdran Road Feeder, Rawalpindi City Circle, Madina Colony, Masryal Road, Multabad, Kurry Road Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Adi, Basharat, Lilla Town, Ahmedabad, Toba Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, From 06 a.m. to noon, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhata Hatial, Pind Jatla, Lab.II, Lab.I, Reliance Weaving Mill, Bhal, Jarrar Comp Feeders, and surrounding areas.

