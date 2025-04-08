IESCO issues power suspension notice

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 13:00 PM, Islamabad Circle4, Iqbal Town Feeder, Rawalpindi City Circle, Shamas Colony Feeder, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Mehboob Shaheed, Park View, Pindi Board, Jail Park.1, Car Chowk, Ex Lawyer, AOWHS, Fazal Ahmed Shaheed Feeders, Attock Circle, Sajjad Shaheed, Laniwala, Tanaza Dam, Wahdat Colony, Ghuri, Nawazish Shaheed, Sher Shah Suri, SSD/Army Brigade, Comsat University Feeders, GSO Circle from 07:00 AM to 12:00 PM, KRL Hospital, C-2, Sukh Chain, Centroas Hotel, Mezan Bank, Pak Land feeders and surrounding areas.