IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday issued a power suspension programme for Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 05:00am to 09:00am, Old Kalyam, Maqsood Shaheed, chabb, Hinjra,Daknar (New), Kohstan, Kashif Gul, Mix Industry, Model Town, Pourmiana, Haro, Ghori, Mayani, Mulhal Mughlan, High Way, Tarlai, Iqbal Town, Nogazi, Faziya, Gharial, Zaraj, Dhoke Awan, Mehboob Shaheed, Noor Muhammad, Shakrial, Service Road, KRL, Jinnah Camp, Kurri Road, Khuram Colony, Industrial Estiate, Ghazi Kohli, Khan Abad, Munir Abad, Lala Rukh, Lala Zar, feeders, 05:00am to 10:00am, Bakral, Dhudial Express, Dhudial City, CTM(Independent), Syed Kasran, Jand Awan, Lakho Raod, Foreign Office, I-16/2, I-14/3, Noon, I-16/4, Pind Hoon, HPT, Officer Colony feeders, 09:00am to 01:00PM, Khoi Ratta City, Dana Bayan, Dongi Chorohi,Seri, Cherohi Exp:, Brot Gala, Darbar Mitoti, Fateh pur City, Kriala, Mujhan, Jandrot Dabsi, Dator, Numan Pura-II, Nauman Pura-III feeders and surrounding areas.