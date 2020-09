IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the periodFrom 06:00am to 11:00am, Bakrala, Mandra-1, Mandra-II, Old Kalyam, Sagari feeder, 06:30am to 10:30am, Mayani, Kallar Kahar, Dhrnal, Adhi, Kot Sehra, Kot Galla, Kountrilla, Sangohi, Nathwala, Safdar Shaheed, Lilla Town, NCI, Ahmedabad, Chakra, Sehalla, RCC-I, RCC-II, RCC-III, Rashid Minhas, Hussainabad, Col.Sher Khan, Lalarukh, Hasanabdal, Kohstan, Kashif Gul, Mix Industry, Model Town, Industrial Estate, Mosa, Lehtrar Road, Farash Town, I-14/3, Shahpur, Angoree, Treat, Shahdra, Behrakoh, Khundana, Tench Bhatta, Sehalla feeders and surrounding areas.