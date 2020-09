IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday issued power suspension programme for Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 06:00am to 11:00am, Bakrala, Old Kalyam, Sagri feeders, 06:30am to 10:30am, Al-Rizwan Mill, Al-Qadar Mill, Sarkal, Cakral, Sangohi, Nathwala, Safdar Shaheed, Fathe Pur, Khore, Bani, Katriyan, Holy Family, F-Block, Chakra, Highway, Al-Noor Colony, CDA, Faziya, Industrial-1, Fazal Ghee, Nogazi, Faziya, Shakrial, Noor Muhammad, Kurri Road, Muslim Town, Jail Park, Mecca Chowk, Rehmatabad-1 & II, Bostan Road, New PTN, I-10/1, Floor Mills-1 & II, Muhammadi Chowk, Ameen Town feeders and surrounding areas.