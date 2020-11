IESCO issues power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM Hameed, Haji Shah, Gondal, Manser Feeders, from 01:00 PM to 04:00 PM, Dhok Hasso, Ratta, Carriage Factory, Misryal Road, AMC, Benazir Bhutto, Major Masood, CS Shah , Dandoot Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Race Course, Askari XI, AFIRM, Muslimabad, Iqbal Road, Gulshanabad, Social Security Hospital Feeders from 09:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Basharat, Katas, Dalwal Feeders from 08:00 am to 12:00 pm Ghauri Garden, Suhdran Road, Scheme-1, Burma, Waheedabad, Khanna-2, Khanna East, Al-Noor Colony-2, Gharial, Nogzi, Fazaia, Shahpur, Anguri, Chakral, Mandi Bhalwal, Sarai Alamgir, Bahr Kalial, Bani, Katarian, Holy Family, F Block, CDA, FSH, I-8/4, Kurry Road, Khurram Colony, Service Road, Tariq Shaheed, Chontra, Chhaji Mar, Mathial, Feeders, from 08:30 am to 12:30 pm Bani, Bagh Sardar, Commercial Center, Faizabad, Shamsabad, Shakrial, Curry Road, Khurram Colony, Noor Muhammad, KRL, Faziaya, Jinnah Camp, Al Noor, Falcon, Noor Muhammad, Service Road , Tariq Shaheed, Muslim Town, Dhok Hikmadad, City, Gulshanabad, Mohanpura, Jamia Masjid, Iqbal Road, Sir Syed Road, CBR-1, Pak View, Topi Pump, Azizabad, Amir Hamza Colony, Zeeshan Colony, NBBIA, Lakho Road, Khadim Hussain, Chontra, Hayal, RA Bazar, RCCI-1, RCCI-II, RCCI-III, Sihala, Kahuta City, Klar City , Old Kaliam, Ghazan Khan, Nimble, Aabpara, Angori, Burma, Beirut, Bhara Kahu, Company Bagh, G-11/3, I-8/3, Islamabad Club, Khanna Dak, Scheme-1, Khayaban-e-Iqbal, Karpa , Kotli Satyan, Old United, Pandorian, Railway Road, Waheedabad, Kashif Gul, Kohistan Enclave, Mix Industry, Pathargarh, Brahma, Hameed, Qaziabad, Shanka, Wesa, Fawara Chowk, Aminabad, Dar es Salaam, Kharpa, Soni, Batiat , Chhaji Mar, Qutbal, Fateh Jang City-2, Pind Sultani, Ahmadal, Kanda, Gul Muhammad Shaheed, F-13 Garmala, Langarpur, Shukrila, Mandi Bhalwal, Shamsabad, Chaparin, Jakhar, Mangla Cantt, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Domili Col.

Muhammad Akram, Ward No. 8, Mankiala, Kot Dhamik, Baba Shaheed, Thakaray, Smoot, Hassal, Kot Sarang, Dhok Pathan, Thai, Khawan, Bhal, Jund Awan, Nishan Haider, Dhadial Express, Dhoda, Bahr Kalial. Abdullahpur, Duffer, Main Bazaar, Dharnka, Mureed, Ara Bazaar, Bhikri, Sarpak, Miani Feeders and surrounding areas.