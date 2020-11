IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM Brahma, Dharek, Mix Industrial, Jhang, Wah General Hospital Feeders, from 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM to Mang City, Kanchri Feeders, from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM Patan Sher Khan Feeder, from 08:00 AM to 12Noon, Al-NoorColony-2, Iqbal Town, Fazaya, NPCC-2, CDA, Gharial, Nogzi, Fazaia, Angoori, Shahpur, Tret, Chak Bailey Khan-2, Bilalabad, Dharmand, Chakral, islam. Pura, Sarai Alamgir, Doomily, Bakrala, Noor Muhammad, Faizabad, Shakrial, Shamsabad, Sector-4, APHS, MES, Chaklala, Rehmatabad-1, Muslim Town, Jail Park, Mecca Chowk, Rehmatabad. 2, Rehmatabad-1, Bostan Road, Scheme 3, National Park, Chaklala, Chaklala Garrison, Joint Staff Headquarters, KRL, Faziya, Jinnah Camp, Falcon, CDA, FHS, I-8/4, Kurry Road, Khurram Colony, Service Road, Tariq Shaheed, RCCI-3, 2, 1, Sihala, Chhaji Mar, Mathial, Shanka, Sang Jani, Pind Priyan, Bohi Garh, Salar Gah Feeders, from 08:30 a.m. 12:30pm, Ayub Market, Bani Gala, F-11/3, GOR, G-10/2, G-11 Markaz, G-6, Highway, I-10/2, Iqbal Town, Kohala, Mahfooz Shaheed, Pindi Point, Pir Sohawa, Punjab House, Scheme-2, Service Road East Tarlai, Shahpur, Shakarpurian, Tamir, Upper Topa, Asghar Mall, Syedpur Road, National Market, Shakrial, Kurry Road, Khurram Colony, Sector-4, APHS, KRL, Faziya, Jinnah Camp, Noor, Falcon Noor Mohammad, Service Road, Tariq Shaheed, Muslim Town, Tamasmabad, Dhok Khabba, Major Masood, Rata, Amin Town, Jahangir Road, MES, Chaklala, Rehmatabad-1, Jail Park, Rehmatabad-2, NPF-1, Morgah, Scheme-3, Kayani Road, Radio Pak-1, Millatabad, Jhangi, Pind Hoon, Humayun-1, Shams Shaheed, Garja-1, RA Bazar, RCCI-1, RCCI-2, RCCI-3, Sihala, Major Hanif, Klar, Basali, Amjad Shaheed, F-7 Katchary, Zebar Shaheed, F-3 Gul Afshan, Bolani, Kariala, Fatehpur, Kohar, Akram Shaheed, F -8 Civil Line, Borian, F-2 Chip board, Industrial, F-10 Kala Base, M.

Riaz Shaheed, Gadari, Bhagwal, Col. Muhammad Akram, Sandal, Gujar Khan, Jarmut, Chappar Sharif, Thackeray, Islampura, Nawaz Shaheed, Sher Shah Suri, Kala Khan, Wahdat Colony, Hassan Abdal, Shafi Chauhan, New Musa, Mansar, Miskinabad, Shamsabad, Attock Rural, Kachehri, Darulsalaam, Dhok Fateh, Pindi Gheep Rural, City, Chhaji Mar, Mathial, Bahtar, Qutbal. Jund, Jund-2, Galyal, Kamrial, Kanda, Fateh Jang, Dhadial Rural, Mulhal Mughals, Sukho, Chak Bailey Khan, Adi, Syed Kasaran, Sagharpur, Darya Jalap, Millat Chowk, Islamia Chowk, Klar Kahar, Karsal, Dalwal, Kot Shera, Kot Gala, Mort, Bilalabad, Akwal, Thai, Dhok Pathan, Kot Sarang, Patwali, NCI, PD Khan, Mangan Feeders and surrounding areas.