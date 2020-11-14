IESCO issues power suspension programme

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM To 03:00 AM Kahuta City 1-, Lehtar, Hanif Shaheed, KRL, Narh, Panjar, THQ Feeders, 08:30 AM to 12:30 AM Park View, Pindi board, Jail Park, car Chowk, Mehboob Shaheed, Fuji Foundation, Morgah Feeders, 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM F-6, PM Secretariat, CBR, PM Staff Colony, Blue Area, OGDC , University, Saudi Embassy feeders, 09:00 a.

m. to 5:00 p.m. Shankara, Radio Pakistan One, Shamsabad, Ghorghashti, Lawrencepur, Hatian, Ghaziabad, Wasa, Miskinabad, Musa Feeders Park, Makkah Chowk, Rehmatabad I&II, Bostan Road, Scheme Two, National Park, RCC I, II & III, Sihala feeders Feeders and surrounding areas.