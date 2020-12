IESCO issues power suspension programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm H-8, Highway, Iqbal Town, NPCC II-, CDA, G-10/4, Service Road, Air Force, Dawlatullah, Adhi, Marvi, Islamabad Club Road East Tarlai, Tamir, Mustafa Tower, G-9/3, FHS, I-8/4, I-10/4, G-14/4, Pir Mehr Ali Shah, Shahpur, Company Bagh, Beirut, Nimble, Upper Topa, Golf City, Syedpur Road, Raja Sultan, New Malpur, Affandi Colony, Shamsabad, National Market, Dhok Hekmadad, Liaquat Bagh, Major Masood, Eid Gah, Khayaban Sir Syed, Jamia Masjid, Gawalmandi, Tench Bhata , New Race Course, Radio Pak I-, Bhadana, Noon, Mohanpura, Mall Road, Dhok Farman Ali, Jail Park, PWD I-, Morgah, MSF, Lalkurti, Khasala, Chakri, Mort, Ara Bazar, Sagri, Japan Road, Khawaja, Kambili Sadiq, KahutaCity II-, Lehtar I-, Fazal Ahmed Shaheed, New Choa Aa, Mandira I-, Pind Jhatla, Chak Bailey Khan, Bahr-e-Kalial, Nawaz Shaheed, Jalala, Mushtaq Hussain, Garhi Afghans, Nisar Shaheed, Darya Sharif, Hatian, Power Company, Miskin Bad, People's Colony,Shadi Khan, Akhori, Karpa, Mathial, Sajid Shaheed, Fateh Jang II-, Pind Sultani, Nara, Kamdial, Galyal, Fateh Jang, Amjad Martyr , F-7 Court, Abbaspura, Sanaullah Shaheed, CMH Jhelum, Shukrila, Mandi Bhalwal, Sarai Alamgir, F-6 Machine Mohalla, Pakhwal, M Riaz Shaheed, Madu Kals, Padial, Col.

Muhammad Akram, Ward 8-, Mankiala , Kot Dhimak, Baba Shahad, Thakra, Smoot, Biharpur, Millat Chowk, Bhikri, Chakral, Dawlatullah, Khanpur, Latifal, Abdullahpur, Dilwal, Dafar, NCI, PD Khan, Dhok Pathan, Hassal, Kot Sarang, Kot Gala, Kot Sira, Madina Town, Multan Khurd, Patwali, Thahi, Dhok Awan, Zaraj, Ghauri Garden, Chak Daulat, Islampura, Thakra, Sadiqabad, Affandi Colony, National Market, Asghar Mall, A Block, Noor Muhammad, Shakrial, RCCI I, II, III, V, Sihala, Hero, Ghauri, Bohi Gheer, Salar Gah, Purmiana, Shafi Chauhan, Shaiya, Sarai Kharboza, Paswal, Wapda Town, Pind Padiyan, Sangjani, Shahullah Datta, Nogzi, Faziya, from 09:00 am to 05:00 pm Paswal, NPCHS, B-17, Wapda Town, Pind Sultani, Pree, Nara Feeders, from 11:00 am to 01:00 pm Jand City-1 & 2 feeders and surrounding areas.