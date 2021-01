IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 9:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M, Kahuta City 1,2, Hanif Shaheed, Tufail Shaheed, Ghauri Garden, Sohdran Road, Scheme-1, Burma, Waheedabad, Khanna-II, Al Noor Colony, Isolation Hospital, Azad Shaheed, Tramri, Rahara. Khanna East, I-10/2, NDC-1, Dr. AQ Khan, New Exchange, G-10/4, G-10/2, G-10/1, G-9/1, CWO , Fazal Ghee Mill, SES, Kidney Center, Police Line, Khayaban-e-Iqbal, Tamasamabad, Dhok Hakmadad, Muslim Town, Khanabad, Munirabad, Lalarukh, Purmiana, Industrial Estate, Hussainabad, Col. Sher Khan, Industrial Estate , Lalazar, Garhi Afghana, Burhan, Shafi Chauhan, Fateh Jang Rural, Fateh Jang City, Gul Muhammad Shaheed, Tanaza Dam, Haro, Gohri, Bohi Ghar, Salar Gah, Dautallah, Adi, Dafar, Dhok Awan, Zaraj, Chata, Melody, Tufail Shaheed, Khanna Dak Scheme-1, Bani Gala, F-10/2, NPCC-2, G-13/3, D-12/1, T&T, Pindi Point, Bariyan, Upper Topa, Shahdara, Haideri Chowk, Affandi Colony, Khurram Colony, Service Road, Dhok Khabba, Gulshan Abad, Jamia Masjid, Khayaban Sir Syed, Mohammadi Chowk, Eid Gah, Azizabad, Misryal Road, Kamalabad, KTM, Modern Flour Mill, Shams Colony, Range Road, Ratta, Kashmir Road, Sir Syed Road, PAF, Sawan Garden-2, Mehboob Shaheed, Scheme-III, Khadim Hussain, Mort, Girja, Cantt, Mansoor Shaheed, Doberan, Ghazan Khan, Jhatta Hathial, Mandira-2, Hamid Jhangi, Syed Kasran, Bhal, Sukho, Museum, Margalla, Kohsar Valley, Shafi Chauhan, Burhan, Sarka.

Darya Sharif, Darul Salaam, People's Colony, Gondal, Haji Shah New, Malhwali, Chaji Mar, Sajid Shaheed, Fateh Jang-2, Chaib, Dhakner, Mahfooz Shaheed, Fateh Jang, Gagan, F-13 Garmala, Langarpur, Fatehpur, Kohar , Akwal, Dina-3 Rohtas, Madukals, Padial, Dina-4 City, Scheme-1, Matwa, Jarmort, Chhapar Sharif, Kontrila, Islampura, Baharpur, Kallar Kahar, Sar pak, Dhudial City, Mulhal Muglayn, Chakral, Dandot, Neela Dhula, Dharnal, Madina Town, Para Fatyal, Jatla, Thowa Muharram Khan feeders and surrounding areas.