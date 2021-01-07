IESCO issues power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period 09:30am to 15:30pm Zaraj Housing Society, Dhoke Awan feeders and surrounding areas from 8:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m, Sadiq Poultry Farm, Chahan, Chontra, Azad Shaheed, Karpa, Grand Hyatt, Mahfooz Shaheed, Coral, F-8/2, Express G-9, alcatel, I-11/3, G-14 / 3, D-12/2, NIH, NIH 2, Guldana, Kohala, Patriata, Pir Sohawa, Al Noor Colony, Iqbal Road 2, Major Masood, Gawalmandi, Pirwadhai, Muslimabad, Asghar Mall, Mall Road, Adam G.

Road, Jail Park, FECHS, Jhanda, Askari 7, Hayal, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, PAECHS, Raman, Chak Bailey Khan 2, Bahr Kalial, AWC Housing Society, Purmiana, Rashid Minhas, Shahiyah, Khanabad, New Musa, Attock Cantt, Shadi Khan, Ghor Ghashti, Marvi, Shakar Dara, Qaziabad, Soni, Bhatiot, Qutbal, Padi, Qamrial, Laniwala, Ajmal Shaheed, F-7 Katchary, Abbaspura, Sanaullah Shaheed , CMH Jhelum, Shukrila, Mandi Bhalwal, Sarai Alamgir, F-6 Machine Mohalla, Borin, F-2 Chip board, Industrial, F-10 Kala Base, M Riaz Shaheed, Gadari, Bagwal, Col. Muhammad Akram, Sandal, Gujar Khan, City Sohawa, Mal Awan, Galyana, Smoot, Kariala, Megan, Islamia Chowk, Ahadi, Dhadial Rural, Khanpur, Sarkal, Hisal, Danda Shah Bilawal, Dharabi, Mugla, Vanhar, Mayal feeders and surrounding areas.