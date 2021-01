IESCO issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday notified a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday notified a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 4:00 PM, G-14/3&4, Mong City, Mong, Patan Sher Khan, Mong Kanchan feeders, From 09:00 AM to 5:00 PM, RIC, BB Bhutto, Chaklala Garisson, Gangal, Makka Chowk, Sect -4, Hamayoun Road, APHS, Rawalpindi-III feeders, From 11:00 AM to 01:00 PM Jahangir Road, MSF, National Park, Khanna Road, CNC, SPD-II, Gulistan Colony, Topi Pump-II, Rehmatabad-II feeders, From 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM Capt. Nisar Shaheed Feeder From 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, I-14/3, Bani, Katarian, Holy Family, F-Block, Sar pak, Al-Rizwan Mills, Sarcall, Park View, Pindi board, Jail Park, car Chowk, Mehboob Shaheed , Fuji Foundation, Morgah, Tufail Shaheed, Khanna East, Faisal Masjid, CWO, G-10/1, H-8/2, New Exchange, G-11/1, Services, Shahpur, Guldana, Kohala, Kotli Sattian, Bari Imam, 4th Road, Khanna Road, Gangal, Zafar-ul-Haq, City, Major Masood, Sarafa Bazaar, Rajaabad, Khayaban Sir Syed, Bani, Race Course, Amir Hamza Colony, Azharabad, I-14/3, Kashmir Road, Rawalpindi-3, Bostan Khan Road, Car Chowk , F.

F Hospital, VIP, Humayun, Khasala, Thalian, Sagri, Japan Road, Major Hanif, Khawaja, Kallar City, Fazal Ahmed Shaheed, New Chua, Nara Motor, New Kalyam, Syed Karsan, Bahal, Museum, Margalla, Kohsar Valley, Shafi Chauhan, Burhan, Shah Dir, Shamsabad, Fawara Chowk, Aminabad Darul Salaam, Sanka, Gondal, Haji Shah New, Kirpa, Malowali, Mathial, Azeem Shaheed, Qutbal, Mort, Nara, Pari, Mahfooz Shaheed, Laniwala , Puran, F-5 Jeddah, Zubair Shaheed, F-3 Gul Afshan, Bolani, Karyala, Shamsabad, Chapran, Akram Shaheed, F-8 Civil Line, F-9 Chak Daulat, Hamlet, Dina-1, Hasnot, Dina-4, Ward No. 8, Mankiala, Kot Dhamak, Baba Shaheed, Thakra, Smoot, Bhoon, Millat Chowk, Mureed, Sarpak, Kot Chaudhrian, Dharnal, Talagang City, Jhatla, Para Fatyal, Thawa Muharram Khan, Droot, Dharmand feeders and surrounding areas.