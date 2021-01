IESCO issues power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM Club-1, Mahfooz Shaheed, Orchard, Treatment Plant, Scheme-2, Pandorian, Sparko, New Rawat, Ammar, Nogzi, Fazahiya, Hussainabad, Col. Sher Khan, Industrial Estate, Lalazar , Garhi Afghana, Burhan, Shafi Chauhan, Shahiya, Sar pak, Al-Rizwan Mills, Sarkal, I-10/2, NDC-1, Dr. AQ Khan, New Exchange, G-10/1, G-10/2, G-10/4, CWO, Fazal Ghee Mill, SES, G-9/1, Kidney Center, Police Line, Shahdara, Khayaban-e-Iqbal, Punjab House, Diplomatic, NCP, Mandra, Bani Gala, Treat, University , Golf City, Pir Sohawa, Malody, Sohdaran Road, Karpa, Service Road East Tarlai, Aziz Chowk, I-8/1, Sewage Treatment Plant, I-10/1, Bella Road, NPF, Shahpur, Company Bagh , Gharial, Upper Topa, Pir Sohawa, Ghousia Colony, National Market, Shaheed Mohammad Din, Nora Road, Zafarul Haq Road, City, Gulshanabad, Sarafa Bazaar, Jinnah Road, Pirwadhai, Ali Market, Asghar Mall, Tench Bhatta, Misryal Road, Kamal Abad, I-16/1, BB Shaheed, Kashmir Road, Dhok Farman Ali, Mecca Chowk, Jail Park-1, Mahfooz Shaheed, MSF, Humayun, Chontra, Dhamyal, Ara Bazar, Garja, Mansoor Shaheed, Kahuta City 1.

Kambili Sadiq, Fazal Ahmad Shaheed, New Chuah, Panjar, Jhatta Hathial, ECM, Museum, Margallah, Kohsar Valley, Shafi Chauhan, Burhan, Hazro, Sarka, Shanka, People's Colony, Bolionwal, Qaziabad, Karpa, Azeem Shaheed, Jhang, Dhakner, Mahfooz Shaheed, Laniwala, F-5 Jeddah, Zebar Shaheed, F-3 Gul Afshan , Bolani, Kariala, Shamsabad, Chapran, Akram Shaheed, F-8 Civil Line, Ajmal Shaheed, Burian, F-9 Chak Daulat, F-2 Chip Bod, Industrial, F-10 Kala Base, M Riaz Shaheed, Gadari, Bhagwal, Safdar Shaheed , Sanghui, Nathwala, Mumtaz Shaheed, Scheme-1, Matwa, Jarmut, Chappar Sharif, Kantrila, Islampura, Ara Bazar, Minara, Islamia Chowk, Dhadial City, Dhoda, Sarkal, Dilwal, Kot Chaudhry, Dharnka, Mort, Dhok Pathan , Kot Sarang, Thai, Multan Khurd, Patwali, Taman Feeders, FROM 09:00 A.M. TO 4:00 P.M., Emergency Power House, Margalla Tower, F-11/3, F-10/2, F-11 Markaz, F-10 / 4, F-11/2, F-11/4, G-11 Markaz, F-11 Tower Feeders, FROM 09:00 A.M. TO 05:00 P.M., Nogzi, Colony Feeders, From 11:00 am to 01:00 pm, F-17/1 & 2, Bijnial, Fazahiya Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 01:00 AM, Tamon, Vanhar, Patwali, Mayal Feeders, From 12:30 pm to 04:00 PM, Multan Khurd, Khohian Feeders and surrounding areas.