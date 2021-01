IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period From 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Kahuta City I & II, Hanif Shaheed, Grand Hyatt, Lehtar Road, Tufail Shaheed, Mahfooz Shaheed, Khanna East, Abbasi Market, EOBI, Flour Mill-II, Industrial-II, PHA, PHA-II-, F-11/1, Bhara Kahu, Pindi Point, Bariyan, Bilawara, Trit, From 08:30 AM to 12:30 PM, Commercial Center, Faizabad, Service Road, Dhok Hikmadad, Liaquat Bagh, Major Masood, Iqbal Road, Eid Gah, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Jamia Masjid, Jinnah Road, Shams Colony, Mall Road, Jahangir Road, Rehmatabad-II, car Chowk, Morgah, National Park, Khasala, Shams Shaheed, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Khadum Hussain , Dhok Awan, Zaraj, Khanna City-II, Doberan, Nara Motor, Basali, AWC Housing Society, Rashid Minhas, Purmiana, Shaiya, Khanabad, Kachari, Shah Dir, Shadi Khan, Ghor Ghoshti, Attock Rural, Gondal. Haji Shah New, Gharibwal, Chhaji Mar, Qutbal, Pari, Galyal, Khandha, F-7 Katchary, Abbaspura, Sanaullah Shaheed, CMH Jhelum, Shukrila, Mandi Bhalwal, Sarai Alamgir, F-6 Machine Mohalla, Jhakar, Mangla Cantt, Capt.

Nisar Shaheed, Doomeli, Safdar Shaheed, Sanghoi, Nathwala, Col. Muhammad Akram, Ward No. 8, Mankiala, Kot Dhamak, Baba Shaheed, Thakra, Kariyala, Mangwal, Jund Awan, Latifal, Khanpur, Bhekri, Dandot, Pepli, Balkasar, Lawa, Malikwal, Bilalabad, Akwal, Patwali, Multan Khurd, Tamon Feeders. On 16th January From 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, I-10/2, NDC-I, Dr. AQ Khan, New Exchange, G-10/1,2 & 4, CWO, Fazal Ghee Mill, SES, Kidney Center, Police Line, G-9/1, Noor Mohammad, Faizabad, Asghar Mall, Abu Bakar, Sadiqabad, Affandi Colony, National Market, A Block, Kohistan, Kashif Gul, Max Industrial, Model Town, Ghazi Kohli, Industrial Estate, Sarai Kharbora, Pind Padian, Paswal, Wapda Town, Shah Allah Ditta, Haro, Ghori, Boi Ghar, Salar Gah, Chakral, Mansoor Shaheed, SPARCO, New Rawat, Karnab Kaswal, Bahr-e-Kaliyal, Tarlai, H-8, Highway, Iqbal Town, Fazaia, NPCC-II-, RCCI I, II, III, IV, Sehala, From 09:00 AM to 3:00 PM Capt. Nisar Shaheed Feeder, From 09:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Tufail Shaheed, Alipur, Karor, New Lab-II, Pintech, Bhaini, Bharal, Gadari, CMH Feeders From 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM, Gharibwal, Pindi Gheeb, Nika Kalan Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Khoi Ratta City, Dungi, Charoi, Dana Bayan, Charoi Express, Beruit Gala, Darbar Matoti, Sari, Fatehpur City, Kariyala, Mojaan, Dadut, Jandroot, Dubsi, Noman pura-II Feeders and surrounding areas.