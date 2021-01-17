UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IESCO Issues Power Suspension Programme

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 05:00 PM

IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday issued a power suspension programme from Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM Dina-1, Cpat.

Nisar, Rothas, Dina-4, Mudo Kalas, Co. Muhammad Akram, Manglla Cantt, Major Riaz Shaheed, Mumtaz Shaheed Feeders. Moreover, 100 Mega Watt load Management required on 132KV Grid Stations Gujar Kha, Jatli, Padshahan, Chakwal, Baghwal, Tallagang, Dinda Shah Bilawal, Pak Lafrage Cement, D.G. Khan Cement Factory and Chakrai FROM 09:00 A.M. TO 4:00 P.M., Mong City, Mong Pattan Sher Khan, Mong Kanchan Feeders and surrounding areas.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Chakwal Sunday From Islamabad Electric Supply Company P

Recent Stories

MoFAIC offers condolences on death of Russian Amba ..

36 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to President Putin o ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 3,453 new COVID-19 cases, 3,268 reco ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 23,586 new COVID-19 infections

3 hours ago

Thailand reports 374 coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

EGA finishes year with highest-ever rate of Emirat ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.