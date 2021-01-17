IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday issued a power suspension programme from Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM Dina-1, Cpat.

Nisar, Rothas, Dina-4, Mudo Kalas, Co. Muhammad Akram, Manglla Cantt, Major Riaz Shaheed, Mumtaz Shaheed Feeders. Moreover, 100 Mega Watt load Management required on 132KV Grid Stations Gujar Kha, Jatli, Padshahan, Chakwal, Baghwal, Tallagang, Dinda Shah Bilawal, Pak Lafrage Cement, D.G. Khan Cement Factory and Chakrai FROM 09:00 A.M. TO 4:00 P.M., Mong City, Mong Pattan Sher Khan, Mong Kanchan Feeders and surrounding areas.