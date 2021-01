IESCO issues power suspension programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm, G-6, Shakar Paryian, Iqbal Town, Jinnah Avenue, Highway, Karpa, Chatta, Al-Mustafa Tower, G-10/3, GOR, I-10/4, G-13 / 1, Klinger Guardian, Bhara Kahu, Company Bagh, Beirut, Nimble, Upper Topa, Shahdara, 4th Road, National Market, Khanna Road, Tamasamabad, Dhok Hekmadad, Arya Mohalla, Gulshanabad, Jamia Masjid, Dhok Hasso, Dhok Najo, Bani , Tench Bhatta, Dhok Chaudhry, Amir Hamza Colony, Azharabad, Pind Hoon, Bibi Shaheed, Kashmir Road, Dhok Farman Ali, Rehmatabad-1, NPF-2, Park View, National Park, Khadim Hussain, Shahpur, Qureshi Abad, Chowk Pandori, Lehtar-1, Abrar Shaheed, Nara Motor, Mandira-1, New Kaliam, Bahr Kalial, Nishan Haider, AWC Housing, Rashid Minhas, Shahia, Purmayana, Sang Jani, Pind Padian, Taxila, Sher Shah Suri, Shafi Chauhan, Miskinabad, Hatian, Marvi, Bolniwal, Wesa, Sony, Azeem Shaheed, Mort, Pari, Pind Sultani, Galyal, Kamrial, Gagan, Gul Muhammad Shaheed, F-13 Garmala, Langarpur, Fatehpur, Kohar , Dina -3 Rohtas, Hasnot, Safdar Shaheed, Sanghui, Nathwala, Dina-4 City, Ward No.

8, Mankiala, Kot Dhamik, Baba Shaheed, Thakara, Samot, Ara Bazar, Mangwal, Klar Kahar, Main Bazar, Daulatullah, Dhadial Express , Khanpur, Bhikri, Basharat, Dhariala Jalib, Ahmad Abad, Katcharee, Sagarpur, Kot Chaudhry, Dharnka, Main Bazaar, Dhok Pathan, Kot Sarang, Thai, Multan Khurd, Patwali, Taman, Mandi Bhalwal, Mator, Ghazn Khan, Kahuta City-1, KRL Colony, Latharar, Khwaja, THQ, Abrar Shaheed, I-14/3, Chakral, Tarlai, H-8, Highway, Faziya, NPCC-2, Golf City, Angoori, Feeders, From 11:00 A.M to 5:00 PM, Beirut Gala, Darbar Matoti, Khoi Rata City, City, Kariala, Gendroot, Dabsi, Dotot Feeders and surrounding areas.