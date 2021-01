IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 am to 2:00 pm G-6, Mahfooz Shaheed, Shakar Parian, Iqbal Town, Malik Altaf, Highway, Karor, Chatha, Crotial Hotel, G-9/1, PTN, I-10/2. G-11/2, E-11/2, Bhara Kahu, Company Bagh, Barian, Patriata, Golf City, Raja Sultan, Faizabad, Shaheed Muhammad, Fazia, Dhok Khabba, Gulshanabad, Westridge, Muslimabad, Bagh Sardar , Kayani Road, New Race Course, Radio Pakistan-1, Badhana, Noon, Rata, Haider Road, Sir Syed Road, Rehmatabad II-, Sawan Garden-1, Morgah, Jhanda, Khadim Hussain, Kaliyal, Gulshan-e-Fatima, Qureshiabad, Chowk Pandori, Kahuta City - 1 & 2, Khawaja, Nara motor, Hamid Jhangi, Pind Jhatla, Karnab Kaswal, Ramman, Bhal, AWC Housing, Rashid Minhas, Shihia, Pourmina, Sanjani, Pind Parian, Taxila, Sher Shah Soori, Shafi Chauhan, Hameed, Shinka, Qaziabad, Aminabad, Darul Salaam, Shadi Khan, City, Chhaji Mar, Mathial, Jhang, Pari, Nara, Mahfooz Shaheed, Ahmedal, Khanda, Gul Muhammad Shaheed, Puran, Borian, F-2 Chip board, Industrial, F-10 Kala Base, Citi Housing, Bong-2, Gadari, Bhagwal, Safdar Shaheed, Sanghui, Nathwala, Dina 4-City, Ward No.

8, Kot Dhamik, Baba Shaheed, Smoot, Ara Bazar, Mureed, Manarah, Daultylah, Main Bazaar, Dhudial City, Dhoda, Bhekri, Basharat, Dhariala Jalap, Ahmedabad, KS Mines, Sangharpur, Dhala, Neela, Danda Shah Bilawal, Dharabi, Akwal, Bilalabad, Droot, Dharmand, I-14/3, F-17/1 & 2, Chakra, RCCI 1,2,3,4, Sihala, Hanif Shaheed, Mator, Ghazan Khan, KRL Colony, Lehtar, Khawaja, THQ, Abrar Shaheed, Chakri, Arsalan Poultry Farm, SPD, Padial, Tarlai, H-8, Highway, Iqbal Town, Fazia, NPCC 2-, Jarmoot Feeders, from 09:00 am to 4:00 pm Kambili Sadiq, Kallar City, Doberan, Mal Awan feeders and surrounding areas.