IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm Bani Gala, CDA Flats, Mahfooz Shaheed, Shakarpariyan, Simli Dam, Tramri, Lohi Bhair, Ayub Market, G-10/4, FHS, New United, G-11/1, Dargah, Shahpur, Kaldana, Barian, Upper Topa, Treat, Katarian, Holy Family, Sadiqabad, Khurram Colony, Khanna Road, Muslim Town, Tamasmabad, City, Gulshanabad, Jinnah Road, Dhok Hasso, Khayaban Sir Syed, Abu Bakar, Officer Colony, Amir Hamza Colony, Chakra, Peshawar Road, EME Complex, Siham, Rata, Dhok Farman Ali, Rehmatabad-1, River Garden, Model Town, Jhanda, Lalazar, Adiala, Chakri, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Cantt. Sagri, Ghazan Khan, Abrar Shaheed, Major Hanif, Pind Jatla, Mandira-2, Bengali, Gagan, Jalala, Nawababad, Behlot, Dherik, AWC Housing Society, Rashid Minhas, Shahia, Aminabad, Akhori, Nad Topa, Hazro.

Sirka, Qaziabad, Pindi Gheep City, Mathial, Sajjad Shaheed, Fateh Jang-2, Jund-1, Galyal, Kamrial, Fateh Jang, Laniwala, F-13 Garmala, Langarpur, Bolani, Kariala, Fatehpur, Kohar, Borian , F-2 Chip board, Industrial, F-10 Kala Base, M Riaz Shaheed, Gadari, Bhagwal, Dina-4 City, Scheme-1, Jarmut, Chappar Sharif, Boun, Line Park, Murid, Minara, Main Bazaar, Jund Awan, Dhadial Rural, Sehgalabad, Chakral, Chuan Syedan Shah, Rawal, Allah Town, Katchary, Major Riaz Shaheed, Dhala, Neela, Danda Shah Bilawal, Dharabi, Akwal, Bilalabad, Darut, Dharmand, G-10/2, G-10 Markaz, G-10/4, EOBI , Bella Road, ICT, Itwar Bazaar, Khannaabad, Munirabad, Lalazar, Lala Rukh, Purmiana, Industrial Estate, Rashid Minhas, Kohistan, Kashif Gul, Mix Industrial, Model Town, Ghazi Kohli, Industrial Estate, Bolniwal, Kachehri, Dar es Salaam, Attock Cantt, Dhok Fateh, Captain Ishtiaq, Haro, Ghauri, Bohi Ghar, Salargah, Margalla, Nisar Shaheed, Labor Complex, Anguri, Kohala, Amir Hamza Colony, Officer Colony, Radio Pakistan, Chakra Feeders, from 09:00 am to 03:00 pm, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Madhu Class feeders and surrounding areas