IESCO issues power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm, CDA Flats, Mahfooz Shaheed, Shakar Padian, Wapda Colony, Highway, Chatta, Athal, Margalla Tower, G-9/2, I-8/2, I-10 / 1, G-13 / 2-1, F-11/2, AQ Khan, Guldana, Kohala, Upper Topa, Bari Imam, Six Road, Affandi Colony, Nora Road, Tamasamabad, Committee Chowk, Westridge, Dhok Najo. Eid Gah, Tench Bhatta, Millatabad, Charing Cross, Officer Colony, Golra, Chakra, Jahangir Road, Jail Park, CBR-2, Sarwar Shaheed, Jhanda, Lal Karti, Adiala, Rajar, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Lehtarar-2, Klar, Chowk Pandori, Pind Jatla, Mandira-2, Bengali, Gagan, Sher Shah Suri, Purmiana, Lalazar, Lala Rukh, Burhan, Islampura, Shakardara, Captain Ishtiaq Ahmed, Miskinabad, New Musa, Shadi Khan, Haji Shah New, Malwali, Mathial, Sajjad Shaheed, Fateh Jang-2, Hanjra, Mahfooz Shaheed, Galyal, Laniwala, Fateh Jang, Ajmal Shaheed, F-7 Court, Abbaspura, Sanaullah Shaheed, CMH Jhelum, Shukrila, Mandi Bhalwal , Shamsabad, Chapran, Puran, F-6 Machine Mohalla, Jakhar, Mangla Cantt, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Doomily, Safdar Shaheed, Sanghui, Nathwala, Mumtaz Shaheed, Scheme-1, Kantrila, Biharpur, Line Park, Mangwal, Minara. Main Bazaar, Adi, Latifal, Dhoda, Sarkal, CS Shah, Rawal, Lillah Town, Katchary, Major Riaz Shaheed, Karsal, Kot Galla, Kot Shera, Mort, Bilalabad, Akwal, Dharmand, Droot, Alipur, Farash Town, Karpa, Tufail Shaheed, Tarlai, H8, Highway, Iqbal Town, NPCC, New Rawat , SPARCO, Chakri, SPD, Padial, Arsalan Poultry Farm, Bani, Katarian, Holy Family, F Block, Noor Mohammad, Faizabad, Azharabad, Jhangi, P&T Wani, EME Complex, Golra, CWO, Model Town, Pepsi, Sarwar Shaheed, Sawan Industrial, Shamsabad, Shakrila, Chapran, Mandi Bhalwal, Khor, Fatehpur, Military College, Pakhwal, Jarmut, Karnab Kaswal, Gharial, Nogzi, Fazaya, I-14/3, Khannaabad, Munirabad , Lalazar, Lalarukh, Purmiana, Industrial Estate, AWC Housing Society, Shahia, Rashid Minhas, Kohistan, Kashif Gul, Mix Industrial, Model Town, Ghazi Kohli, Industrial Estate, Fateh Jang Rural, Fateh Jang City, Gul Muhammad Shaheed, Tanazeeh Dam, Bolinwal, Kachehri, Dar es Salaam, Attock Cantt, Dhok Fateh, Captain Ishtiaq, Haro, Ghauri, Bohi Ghar, Salargah, Margalla, Nisar Shaheed, Labour C'omplax, Chabb,Dahknair, Hinjra, Maqsood, Mara Sharif, Rashid Minhas Feeders, 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM, Capt.

Nisar Shaheed, Madu Class Feeder 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Affandi Colony, Syedpur Road, Faizabad, Sadiqabad, Noor Mohammad Road, DhoK Khaba, Malikaabad, Six Road, Abbaspur, Forward Kahuta, Bingo, Hajira, Mandol, New Mandol, Sarali, Dhamyal-2, Gulshanabad, 502 Workshop, Adiala Jail, Shehgan, Tauseef Shaheed, Jatla-2, City 4 & 5, Chachayan Feeders will be off from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.Kalyal, Shahpur, Adyala, Khasala, Hamyoon feeders and surrounding areas.