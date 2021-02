IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday notified a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:30 AM to 12:30 PM sports Complex, Alipur, G-9 Markaz, G-13/2, F-11/4, Bhara Kahu, Company Bagh, Beirut, Nambul, TDCP, Bari Imam, Syedpur Road, Dhok Hikmadad, Liaquat Bagh, Jinnah Road, Mangtal, Quaidabad, Eid Gah, Rehmatabad-1, PWD-II, Khadim Hussain, Chontra, S.

Shaheed, Raniyal, Thalian, Gulshan-e-Saeed, Nar, Nara Motor, Kambili Sadiq, New Kaliam, Sher Shah Suri, Purmiana, Lalazar, Burhan, Islampura, CS Khan, Aminabad, Akhori, Ghorghashti, Shah Dheer, Wesa, Mansar, Soni, Azeem Shaheed, Bahtar, Dharanka, Sarai Alamgir, Jakar, Bong-II, Capt. Nisar Shaheed, Doomily, Col. Muhammad Akram, Matwa, Islampura, Jund Awan, Dhadial Express, Dhoda, Chakral, Dandot, Kot Chaudhry, Dharnka, Main Bazar, Kot Sarang, Dhok Pathan, Thahi, Patwali, Multan Khurd, Taman Feeders and surrounding areas.