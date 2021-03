IESCO issues power suspension programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Convention Center, Khanna East, Farash Town, Azad Shaheed, Bhara Kahu, Company Bagh, Bariyan, Kotli Satyan, Treat Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Dharnaka, Jatla , Gondal, Ghorghashti, Attock Rural, Shadi Khan, Malhwali, Bateuat, Fateh Jang-2, Pind Sultani, Kalial, Laniwala Feeders, From 09:00 am to 2:00 pm, G-10/2, G-10 / M, EOBI, Bella Road, G-10/4, ICT, Atwar Bazar, Jamalwal, Megan, Rashid Minhas, AWC, Shahia, Shafi Chauhan, Sarai Kharboza, Pind Padiyan, Sangjani, Shahullah Dutta, Taxila, Nawazish Shaheed , Bohi Ghar, Burma, Waheedabad, Club-1, Mahfooz Shaheed, Orchard, Filtration Plant, Scheme-2, Pandorian, Tamasmabad, Dhok Hekmadad, Sector-IV, APHS, MES, VVIP.

PAF, Rehmatabad Feeders, From 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, Raja Sultan, National Market, Shaheed Muhammad Din, Sector-IV, APHS, Iqbal Road-2, Westridge, Gulzar Shaheed, Bani, Aziz Abad, New Race Course, Radio Pak, Bijnial, Rata, Chontra, Chakri, Shah Jeewan, GHQ, Chungi No. 22, Nadar, Nara Motor, Color City, Old Rawat, Jatla Feeders and surrounding areas.