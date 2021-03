IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM Gharyal, I-14/3, Chakral, Gulyana, Thakra, Kot Dhamik, KTM2, RTM, G-10/2, G-10 Center, EOBI , Bella Road, G-10/4, ICT, Ittawar Bazaar, Isolation Hospital, Lohi Bhair, RCCI 1,2,3,4&5, Chowk Pandori, Sihala, Chakri, Arsalan Poultry Farm, SPD , Parial, Navy 1&2, Sohan Garden 1&2, River Garden Feeders from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM Syed Kasran Feeder From 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Margalla Feeder from 10:00 AM to 01:00 PM Kot Sarang, Dhok Pathan, Tahi, Sagri, Fazal Ahmad Shaheed, New Chua, Kallar, Nara, Kallar City, Ghousia Colony, National Market, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Jamia Masjid, Dhok Najo, Banni, Zafar-ul-Haq, People's Colony, Chearing Cross, Officer Colony, Jhangi , Noon, Mohanpura Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Dharnal, Kot Sarang, Nika Kalan, Chaji Mar, Moorat, Jund-2, Mahfooz Shaheed, Gagan Feeders from 09:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Highway, Chara, Ghauri Town, NIH, Pindi Point, Namble, Beirut, Kotli Sattian, Golf City Feeders from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM Capt. Nisar Shaheed, MES I&II, Bhaini, Mangla Cantt, Gadari Feeders and surrounding areas.