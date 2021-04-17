UrduPoint.com
IESCO Issues Power Suspension Programme

Faizan Hashmi 35 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 02:49 PM

IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday notified a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM Mumtaz Steel, Capital Steel, New PTN, I-10/4 , Katarian, Feeders From 06:00 AM to 11:00 AM Abbaspur, Farward Kahuta, Bengo, Hajira, Mandol, New Mandol, Sarrali Feeders From 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Dhudial Rural Feeder and surrounding areas.

