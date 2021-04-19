UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IESCO Issues Power Suspension Programme

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period From 06:00 AM to 10:00 AM Burma, Waheedabad, Sadran Road, Tarlai, H-8, Highway, Iqbal Town, Fazia, NPCC-II, Jamalwal, Megan, PAF Murid, Gharial, MC M, TDCP, PC Hotel, Kohala, I-14/3 Feeders From 06:00 AM to 11:00 AM Rama, Syed Kasran, Capt. Nisar Shaheed, Mangla Cantt, Gadari, MES-II, Sector A,B,C,F, Shahpur, Song, Mangla Metal Feeders From 09:00 AM to 01:00 PM Industrial, Industrial-2 , Crystal, Siraj Steel Mill, Sector A,B,C,F, Shahpur, Song, Feeders From 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM Dhudial Rural Feeder and surrounding areas.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Burma Hotel Road Shahpur From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Special Russian Plane Lands in Prague as 18 Expell ..

14 minutes ago

Amateur jockey Lorna Brooke dies following fall

14 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses economic cooperation w ..

19 minutes ago

Rwandan report says France 'bears significant resp ..

14 minutes ago

Chief Minister discusses relief packages, cleanlin ..

22 minutes ago

Czech Foreign Minister Believes Country's Special ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.