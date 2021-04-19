IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period From 06:00 AM to 10:00 AM Burma, Waheedabad, Sadran Road, Tarlai, H-8, Highway, Iqbal Town, Fazia, NPCC-II, Jamalwal, Megan, PAF Murid, Gharial, MC M, TDCP, PC Hotel, Kohala, I-14/3 Feeders From 06:00 AM to 11:00 AM Rama, Syed Kasran, Capt. Nisar Shaheed, Mangla Cantt, Gadari, MES-II, Sector A,B,C,F, Shahpur, Song, Mangla Metal Feeders From 09:00 AM to 01:00 PM Industrial, Industrial-2 , Crystal, Siraj Steel Mill, Sector A,B,C,F, Shahpur, Song, Feeders From 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM Dhudial Rural Feeder and surrounding areas.