IESCO Issues Power Suspension Programme

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 01:00 PM Daultallah, Ahadi Feeders from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM Chakri, APF, SPD, Parial, Gagan, Chahan, Mahuta, Dharnal, Kot Shera, Kot Gulla, Sarcal, Khanabad, Munirabad, Lalazar, Purmiana, Industrial Estate, Garhi Afghana, AWC, Shahiya, Rashid Minhas, Burhan, Shafi Chauhan, Industrial, Sarai Kharboza, Pind Parian, ECHS (D-18), Sangjani , Paswal, Shah Allah Ditta, Bhelot, Taxila, Nawazish Shaheed, Salar Gah, Museum, Ghauri, Haro, Boi Ghar, Qutbal, Karima Feeders from 06:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Dhudial City, Express, Latifal Feeders from 07:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Mandi Bhalwal, Dhoke Awan, New Rawat, Zaraj Feeders from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Iqbal Town, Club-1 Feeders and surrounding areas.

