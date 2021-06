IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Fateh Jang Rural, Khandha, Laniwala, Moorat, Dharnal, Kot Shera, Kot Gullah Feeders, from 06:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Rama, Nishan-e-Haider Feeders from 07:00 AM to 11:00 AM Fatehpur, Kohar, Baba Shaheed, Kantrila, Domeli Feeders from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM A.Q Khan, Burma, Waheed abad, Koral, Tarlai, Treat, T&T, Bhara Kahu , Gulf City, Hathal Feeder from 5:00 AM to 7:00 PM Jail Park-1, RCC Express, Pindi board, Fuji Foundation Hospital, Pepsi Cola, Sawan, AWHS, Park View, Zaraj Housing Society ,Sarwar Shaheed, Wilayat Complex Feeders and surrounding areas.