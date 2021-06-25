UrduPoint.com
IESCO Issues Power Suspension Programme

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 03:20 PM

IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work on Saturday.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM including Dhudial City, Sarkal, KRL, Fazia, Jinnah Camp, Falcon, CDA, FHS, I-8/4, Shakrial, Noor Mohammad, Kurry Road, Khurram Colony, Service Road, Tariq Shaheed, Muslim Town, Khairpur.

While feeder that would be suspended from 05:00 AM to 07:00 AM included Mumtaz Steel, Pothohar Steel, Banni, M Steel Mills, International school, S.

S Steel, Capital Steel, I-10/1, Faisal Floor Mill, Noor Flour Mill, Amin Town, Mohammadi Colony, New PTN, Exchange, I-10 Sector, Furnace, Khawaja S. Syed, PTN, United Steel, ptv 2, Industrial 1,2&3, Kataria, G-10 Sector , Holy Family, New United Steel, M Hussain Steel, Fazal Steel, Karachi Company, Ittehad Steel and Siddique Steel.

Similarly feeders that will remain suspended from 07:00 AM to 11:00 AM included Mandi Bhalwal, Dhok Awan, New Rawat, Zarraj, Emmar and Sparco Feeders while electricity supply in Dhudial City, Adhi Feeders and surrounding areas would be suspended from 09:00 AM to 01:00 PM

