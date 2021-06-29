UrduPoint.com
IESCO Issues Power Suspension Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 11:00 AM, New Rawat, Ammar, Captain Nisar, Zaraj, Sparco Feeders, 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM Isolation Hospital, AQ Khan Feeders 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM Kohistan, Kashif Gul , Mix Industrial, Model Town, Ghazi Kohli Industrial Estate, Hussainabad, Islampura, ASB, Col. Sher Khan, Taxila, Nawazish Shaheed, Salargah, Museum, Ghauri, Hara, Bohi Ghar, Dhadial City, Dhadial Express Feeders, From 06:00 AM to 11:00 AM Treat, I-14/3, Golf City, Mangyal, T&T, Shahpur, Angoori Feeders and surrounding areas.

