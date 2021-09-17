IESCO issues power suspension programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday notified a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 pm to 01:00 pm, Islampura, Burhan, Hassan Abdal, KSB Feeder, Shafi Chauhan Feeder From 09:00 am to 02:00 pm, New Waheedabad, Burma Feeders, From 08:00 am to 04:00 pm, Kohistan Enclave Feeder and surrounding areas.