IESCO issues power suspension programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Shaheed Muhammad Din, Kurry Road, Khurram Colony, Mandi Bhalwal, Duffer, KTM, Galyana, Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Buriyan, Dina-4 City, Chamala, Galyana, KTM, Dhadial Rural, Dhoda, Adi, Sarkal, Kachehri, Darya Jalib, Sagarpur, Choa Syedan Shah, Ahmedabad, Main Bazar, Akwal, Bilalabad, Neela, Dhala, Dharanka, Timon, Multan Khurd, Patwali, Feeders, From 09:00 am to 02:00 pm Dharnaka, Coral, Lohi Bhair, Khairpur, Trit, Golf City, Mangyal, Shahpur, Angori, I-14/3, Nisar Shaheed, Museum, Purmiana, Shahiya, Ahmednagar, Col.

Sher Khan, Ghauri, Haro, New Musa, Haji Shah New, Nar Topa, People's Colony, Wesa, Attock Cantt Feeders, From 08:00am to 01:00pm, Chakri, Arsalan Poultry Farm, SPD, Padial, Gagan, Chahan, Mahota, Khanabad, Munirabad, Lalazar, Lala Rukh, Purmiana, Garhi Afghana, Sarai Kharboza, Pind Padian, PCHS, Sangjani, Paswal, Shahullah Dutta, Wahdat Colony, Fateh Jang Rural, Khandha, Laniwala, Feeders, From 07:00 AM to 01:00 AM,, Line Park, Bhikri, Millat Chowk Feeders From 08:00 AM to 04:00 PM Kohistan Enclave, Mix Industry, Model T Owen, Kashif Gul, Kohsar Valley, Wah General Hospital feeders and surrounding areas.