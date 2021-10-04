IESCO issues power suspension programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM, Bhekri, PAF Mureed, Jamalwal, Megan, Millat Chowk, RA Bazar Feeders From 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM Gulshanabad, Major Masood, BB Shaheed, Rata, Race Course, Mangtal , AMC, AFIRM, Jhanda, SBP, Fazal Ahmed Shaheed, Chua Khalsa, T&T, Bhara Kahu, Gulf City, NIH, Treat Feeders and surrounding areas.