IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:30 am.

to 2:00 pm, Zaraj, New Rawat, Dhok Awan, Sparco Feeders, From 09:00 am to 3:00 pm, Line Park, Bhikri, Millat Chowk, Shagun, Adiala Jail, Shahpur, Khasala Feeders, From 09:00 am to 02:00 pm, Kot Gula, Kot Sheera, Dharnal, Basharat, CS Shah, Gulshanabad, Major Masood, BB Shaheed, Rata, Race Course, Mangtal, Fazal Ahmad Shaheed, Chawah Khalsa, Hameed, Gondal, Mansar Haji Shah, Sarka, Shadi Khan, Feeders, From 08:00 am to 01:00 pm, .Boreen, Chip board, Industrial, NCI, Ahmedabad, Laila Town Feeders and surroundings.