IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Choa Syidan Shah, Basharat, Bhara Kahu, T&T, Kalial, Gulshanabad, Dhok Noor, 502 Workshop, Adiala, Askari-14, Humayun-1, Humayun, Japan Road, Kahuta City-2, Doberan , Fazal Ahmad Shaheed, New Chuah, Nara Motor, Highway, Karor, Saudi Embassy, Mustafa Tower, G-10/4, PTH, I-10/4, G-11 Center, F-11/3, Bhara Kahu, Company Bagh, Berut, Kotli Satyan, Treat, Dhok Hukamdad, Committee Chowk, Quaidabad, Bagh Sardaran, Wesa, Hamza Camp, Shaheed Muhammad Din, Jinnah Camp, Farooq Azam, Kayani Road, Peshawar Road, Captain Amir, EME Complex, Noon , Mall Road, Sir Syed Road, Rehmatabad-II, FECHS, PWD-1, Model Town, Scheme-III, Askari-7, Kalial, Rojar, Shah Jeewan, Chogi No. 22, Chowk Pandori, Kahuta City-2, Hamid Jhangi, Kaliam, Karnab Kaswal, Syed Kasran, Bhal, Jalala, N. Abad, Shahia, Rashid Minhas, AWC Housing, Munirabad, Hassan Abdal, Islampura, Brahma, Dherak, Museum, Hatian, Power Channel.

People's Colony, Ishtiaq Shaheed, Nar Topa, Shamsabad, New Musa, Nika Kalan, Muslimabad, Gulzar Shaheed, Dhok Hasso, Pir wadhai, Raja abad, Social Security Hospital, Batiut, Azeem Shaheed, Jhang, Sajjad Shaheed, Fateh Jang City, Maqsood Shaheed, Kamrial, Galyal, Gul Muhammad, Khanda,F-5 Jada, Zubair Shaheed, F-3 Gul Afshan, Shakrila, Mandi Bhalwal, Shamsabad, Chapran, Akram Shaheed, F-8 Civil Line, Pakhwal, Dina Three Rohtas, Gadari, Pedial, Safdar Shaheed, Sanghui, Nathwala, Mumtaz Shaheed, Ward No. 8, Kot Dhamik, Ghauri Dhamik, Baba Shaheed, Thakra, Kangar Thati, Bahrapur, Ara Bazaar, Mureed, Manara, Main Bazaar, Jund Awan, Dhadial Express, Latifal, Khanpur, Chakral, Katas, Duffer, Toba, PD Khan, Abdullahpur, Dhala, Neela, Kot Galla, Kot Sheera, Main Bazaar, Akwal, Bilalabad, Multan Micro Feeders, from 08:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Major Masood, BB Shaheed, Mangtal feeders, 09:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Affandi Colony, Syedpur Road, Faizabad, Sadiqabad, Noor Muhammad Road, Dhok Khabba, Malikabad, Six Road, Sector H, E, C, FFBL, A, B, G, AC & F, H & F, KLMN, Tauqeer Haider, Arsalan Alam, feeders and surrounding areas.