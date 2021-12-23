UrduPoint.com

IESCO Issues Power Suspension Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 09:09 PM

IESCO issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm, Kalial, Gulshanabad, Dhok Noor, 502 Workshop, Adiala, Askari-14, Humayun-1, Humayun, Pir Sohawa, People's Colony, Askari-11, Captain Amir, Jhangi, I-14 / 3, Mohanpura feeders and surrounding areas.

