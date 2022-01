IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday issued a power suspension programme for Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period From 09:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

, Iqbal Town Aabpara, New F-9 Park, G-9 Center, I-8/2, I-10/3, G-13 / 2-1, F-11/3, T&T , Company Bagh, Nimbal, Patriata, TDCP, Upper Topa, Mangial, Shahpur, Angori, Shahdara, Golf City, Trait, I-8 Center, I-8/3, FHS, E-Block, Faizabad, Nora Road, Tamasamabad , Sarafa Bazaar, Rajaabad, Mohammadi Chowk, Bani, People's Colony, Peshawar Road, Millatabad, Kamalabad, Golra, MFM, Pind Hoon, Rata, Kashmir Road, Dhok Farman Ali, Rehmatabad-1, FECHS, Park View, National Park, Sagri, Kahuta City-II, Abrar Shaheed, Nara Motor, Shahpur, Mort, RA Bazar, New Mandra, Hamid Jhangi, LTC, Basali, Sukho, Raman, CB Khan-2, F -5 Jeddah, Zebar Shaheed, F-3 Gul Afshan, Shukrila, Mandi Bhalwal, Shamsabad, Chapran, Akram Shaheed, F-8 Civil Line, Pakhwal, F-9 Chak Daulat, Dina Three Rohtas, Hamlet, Gadari, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Bhagwal , Safdar Shaheed, Sanghoi, Nathwala, Dina-4 City, Sandal, City Sohawa, Chhapar Sharif, Galyana, Islampura, Bhoon, Ara Bazar, Mureed, Minara, Islamia Chowk, Dawlatullah, Dhadial City, Mulhal Mughals, Bhikri, Dalwal Jalap, Ahmedabad, KS Maniz, Sagarpur, Blixar, Pepli, Kot Gala, Got Shera, Media Town, Akwal, Bilalabad, Patwali, Kalial, Gulshanabad, Dhok Noor, 502 Workshop, Adiala, Askari-14, Humayun-1, Humayun, Kariala, Chauha Syedan Shah, Basharat, Priyal, Nawababad, Jalala, Shahullah Dutta, Sarai Kharboza, Shahia, Rashid Minhas, AWC Housing , Muneerabad, Kohsar Valley, Brahma, Hazro, Hatian, Ghor Ghashti, People's Colony, Mari, Shamsabad, Kachehri, Dar es Salaam, Dhok Fateh, Nika Kalan, Azeem Shaheed, Mort, Pari, Mahfooz Shaheed, Galyal, Gul Muhammad Feeders and surrounding areas.